I retract and apologise- Martin Kpebu on 'criminal syndicate' comment

A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has retracted and apologized for his comment linking President Akufo-Addo to the corruption and its related activities reported under his tenure.
In a statement, he said: "I do, hereby, retract and apologize for the expression purporting to connect the President of the Republic to crime."
Retraction below:
Yesterday, I was a guest on Newsfile where issues including the nation-wrecking canker of corruption was discussed.
This was on the back of yet another frightening survey by the collaboration of two state institutions – CHRAJ and GSS revealing the endemic level of actual corruption in Ghana today.
In the heat of the discussion, I passionately expressed my disgust at the inaction of the presidency in dealing with certain matters bothering on corruption.
Signed,
Martin Kpebu.