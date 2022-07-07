Court discharges Abronye DC

The Accra Circuit Court 8 has struck out the case between the State and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC).
Abronye DC was facing charges of publication of false news and engaging in conduct conducive to the breach of peace after alleging that Former President John Dramani Mahama was plotting coup.
Counsel for Abronye DC prayed the court to discharge his client since prosecution had demonstrated that they had lost appetite in the case against the NPP Bono Regional Chairman.
Prosecution had earlier requested for additional time to allow them to file their disclosures and replace the lead prosecutor who had enrolled in the Police Training School and hence was unavailable.
Hearing the case on Thursday, presiding Judge Adeliade Abui Keddy noted that prosecution had failed to comply with all court proceedings and therefore heard the prayer of the counsel of Abronye to discharge his client.