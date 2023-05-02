Court dismisses Kusi Boateng's contempt case against Ablakwa

A contempt application filed against North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been dismissed by the High Court in Accra.
In a ruling today, the High Court presided over by Justice Charles Gyamfi Dankwa, dismissed the contempt application filed by the General Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, who had accused the MP of defaming him.
A cost of GHc10,000 was awarded against the applicant in favour of Okudzeto Ablakwa.
Speaking to journalists after the dismissal of the case on Tuesday, May 2, Ablakwa said the dismissal “gives us the verve, it gives impetus, it gives us more drive, more inspiration to keep doing what is right in in the national interest. Nothing is going to stop us now. We are no longer going to be distracted by all of these shenanigans, the abuse of the judicial process.
“I am glad that the judge really stamped the authority of the court and cleared this out of the way, dismissed it and awarded cost so that we can focus really on the work we are doing for God and country.”
In its ruling dismissing the contempt application, the court held that the said bailiff - Elis Armah, who served the court processes on the MP was not a recognised officer of the judicial service.
Such a move, the court held was against a directive by the Chief Justice that court processes should be served by official bailiffs of the judicial service.
Again, the court held that court process could not be served on the MPs performing parliamentary duties.
The applicant,the court held should had ascertain whether or not Mr Ablakwa was performing parliamentary duties on the day the process was served on him and if he was, affect the right process of service.
Justice Dankwa further dismissed the application on the basis that there were inconsistencies in the affidavits filed by Rev Boateng and the said bailiff who filed the application.
According to the court, whereas the purported bailiff claimed the court process was put in the MPs car and the legislator threw it away, Rev Boateng said the process was put at the side of the MP and he kicked it.
“The application for contempt is thrown out as the applicant could not prove his case beyond reasonable doubt,” Justice Dankwa held.