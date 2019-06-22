Court fines 2 goat thieves GH¢2,400

Two men who stole two goats dressed them up like human beings and put them in a taxi in a bid to outwit the police have been fined GH¢1,200 each by a circuit court in Weija.
Richard Ahedor, 22, and Emmanuel Tetteh, 27, who were convicted on the charge of stealing, will go to prison for six months each if they fail to pay the fine.
They dressed the goats in polo shirts and tied their heads with headscarves to make them look like humans.
Arrest
The Kobrobitey District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Benjamin Buxton, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic, said the two men were arrested recently by the district police patrol team at Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality.
A taxi driver, Jonathan Quaye, 23, in whose vehicle the goats were being transported, was also arrested.
DSP Buxton said the police patrol team was on duty at the Bortianor area when they spotted the taxi.
He said the police, as part of their snap checks, stopped the vehicle and asked the occupants to come out.
The two men came out from the taxi without the goats but during a search in the car, the goats were found.
Shock
“It was at that point the patrol team realised they were not humans, but rather stolen goats,” DSP Buxton said.
The district commander stated that the two convicts and the taxi driver were immediately arrested and during interrogation, the convicts disclosed that they stole the goats from the Tuba area and were taking them to James Town where they intended to sell them.
He said the police also learnt from the interrogation that the two had earlier stolen from other places.
The court, he added, had also issued an order for the taxi, which was impounded by the police, to be released to the owner.
Credit : Graphiconline