Court remands three KNUST students over violence on campus

The Asokore Mampong District Court on Friday, September 23, 2022 remanded into Police custody three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who are standing trial for their involvement in the recent mayhem on campus.
The three, Emmanuel Appiah Amoah, Eugene Noamesi and Kwabena Kwarteng Amaniampong were arrested on bench warrant following Police investigation into the campus violence in August 2022.
They are to reappear before the court on October 10, 2022.
A statement by the police after the court sitting on Friday assured to bring all perpetrators involved in the unrest to face justice.
“We would like to assure the public that all the perpetrators in the disturbances will be brought to justice.”