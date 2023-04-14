Court to deliver ruling on contempt case against Ablakwa May 5

An Accra High Court has set May 5 for the judgment on the contempt case against North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa brought against him by the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.
This was revealed by the North Tongu lawmaker in a Facebook post.
Ablakwa further disclosed that the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) wrote to him.
“CHRAJ has formally written to me indicating they are continuing with investigations into my Rev Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi conflict of interest petition.
“CHRAJ subsequently requested additional documentation which I promptly and dutifully submitted on the 9th of March, 2023,” the North Tongu law maker noted.
He also suggested that there are fresh allegations of scandals surrounding the National Cathedral project, with new revelations expected to be made public in the coming days.
“The Son of Man shall not be silenced!” Ablakwa added.
Rev. Kusi Boateng who is also the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Kusi Boateng has been accused of conflict of interest following some monies he is said to have received from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees under a different name.