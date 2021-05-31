Court to give judgement on Rasta student’s case today

The Human Rights Court 1 of the High court will today, May 31, 2021, give judgment in the lawsuit between Tyrone Marhguy and the Achimota School.
Her Ladyship, Gifty Adjei Addo, two weeks ago, presided over the court to hear the merits of the case.
In court on Friday, May 14, 2021, the lawyer for the Board of governors of the Achimota School, Kwesi Fynn and the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, argued that the applicant has no cause of action because nothing within the scope of his right to education and religion has been infringed upon.
Mr. Fynn also opined that the curtailment of the rights of Tyrone Marhguy via school rules was provided for by article 14, clause 1 of the constitution.
Lawyer for Mr. Marhguy, James Gawuga Nkrumah, however, insisted that his client’s rights have been denied him.
Meanwhile, the court is preparing to hear another suit between Rastafarian Oheneba Nkrabea against the Achimota School, Attorney General, Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.
Tyrone Marhguy sued the school because he was denied admission at the Achimota School after he refused to cut his dreadlocks as directed by the school.
In his suit, lawyers of Marghguy argued that their client’s rights were being violated by the school’s actions.
They want the court to declare that denying the student, Tyrone Iras Marhguy, admission because he keeps dreadlocks is “a violation of his right to education guaranteed under Articles 25(1)(b), 28(4) of the 1992 Constitution.”
They also argued that denying him admission is a “violation of his [Tyrone Iras Marhguy’s] right to dignity”.
They also want “an order directed at [Achimota School] to immediately admit or enrol the applicant to continue with his education unhindered.”
In addition, Marhguy’s lawyers also want compensation for the “inconvenience, embarrassment, waste of time, and violation of his fundamental human rights and freedoms”.
Tyrone Marhguy was denied admission at the school alongside another Rastafarian student, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea.
The saga has been ongoing since March 19, 2021, during which the two students have not been able to start academic work with their colleagues.
They were placed at the school through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) having satisfied the entry requirement by creditably passing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
Tyrone Iras Marhguy’s results were attached to the lawsuit to emphasize his academic competence.
The school had asked the parents to cut off their wards’ hair or find another school for them.
Though the Ghana Education Student initially directed Achimota School to admit the students, it backtracked after pushback from the school’s stakeholders and further engagements.
In defence of the school’s decision, the Achimota School PTA said its revised rules and regulations from August 2020 indicate that students must keep their hair low, simple and natural.