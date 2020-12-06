COVID-19 active cases now 847

Two more persons have died from the Coronavirus disease in Ghana, bringing the total number of deaths to 325.
The country has also recorded 91 new cases, making the cumulative number of cases 52,096.
An update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said as at November 30, the country’s number of active cases was 847.
Of the number of active cases, four were critical, three on a ventilator and 15 severe.
It said the total discharged or recoveries stood at 50,924.
It added that the country has since March conducted 601,007 tests for the COVID-19.
According to the GHS update, 311 cases of the disease had been recorded among travellers who arrived in Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
Of the total, 159 had been discharged or recovered.
Three regions have no active cases. They are the Oti, Savannah and Upper West Regions.
The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases.