Prime News Ghana

Covid-19 cases hit 21, 968

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Ghana's Covid-19 cases have now reached 21, 968.

These cases were recorded through routine surveillance-8,880 and enhanced contact tracing-13, 088.

 316, 798 tests have conducted so far.

Total recoveries and discharges are now 17, 156 with 129 deaths.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo has also tested positive for Covid-19.

This was made known by the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah today July 7 at the Ministry's briefing.

“Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo has tested positive and will begin isolation from home, we encourage all to abide by the strict compliance to all safety protocols.”

President Akufo-Addo is also working from isolation at the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House.

A statement from the Information Ministry over the weekend said President Akufo-Addo has been directed by doctors to self-isolate.

 