COVID-19 cases in Ghana hits 15,013 with 11,078 recoveries

COVID-19 cases in Ghana has now reached 15,013 after some 445 new cases were recorded.
This was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s website on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Meanwhile, the 171 persons who contracted the disease have also recovered raising the recoveries count to 11,078.
The Ghana Health Service has conducted 277,550 tests from March to date.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 8,691 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 2,915 and 1,213 cases respectively.
Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 8,691
Ashanti Region – 2,915
Western Region – 1,213
Central Region – 798
Eastern Region – 407
Volta Region – 321
Upper East Region – 271
Oti Region – 105
Western North Region – 92
Northern Region – 77
Savannah Region – 38
Bono East Region – 35
Upper West Region – 35
Ahafo Region – 8
North East Region – 4
Bono Region – 3