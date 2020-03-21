Covid-19 : Ghana closes all its borders

Covid-19: Ghana records first death Ghana has recorded it's first coronavirus death and the number of confirmed…

Tunisia confirms first coronavirus death Tunisia has confirmed the first fatal case of coronavirus, a 72-year-old woman…

China experiencing spike in imported Covid-19 cases Just a few days ago, China experienced a big moment: no new domestically…

Covid-19: Black Stars duo speak with Ghanaians Black Stars duo, Andy Yiadom and Alfred Duncan have shared solitary messages…

Class 6 pupil dies in accidental drowning A class six (6) pupil has drowned in the Volta River. The incident occurred at…

2020 WASCCE suspended due to Covid-19 The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) suspended the 2020 West African…