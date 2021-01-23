Covid-19: It's time to review our sanction regime - Dominic Ayine

Member of the Legal Team of John Mahama, Dominic Ayine has called on the government to review the Covid-19 sanction regime.
Mr Ayine says many are flouting the Covid-19 protocols and that is accounting for the rapid rise in cases.
President Akufo-Addo has warned that Ghana may return to partial lockdown if the country’s Coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate.
The President sounded the warning when he delivered his latest COVID-19 address on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Akufo-Addo noted that the partial lockdown imposed in the country last year caused a negative impact on Ghana’s economy.
Mr Ayine speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile said we should communicate the sanction of flouting the protocols to the general public.
"Is it time for a review? I think it is time for us to review our strategies.
We need to look at our sanction regime critically. Let's communicate to the populace very well that this matter is being taken seriously and if you violate the law, we will deal with you"
The wearing of face masks is a mandatory safety protocol aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
By way of Executive Instrument 164 (E.I. 164), the police were asked to lead in enforcing it.
People who fail to wear face masks in public risk a prison sentence of four to 10 years or a fine ranging between GH¢12,000 and GH¢60,000, or both.