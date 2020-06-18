Covid-19 recoveries now 4, 468, total case count 12, 929

Ghana's Covid-19 recoveries now 4, 468 with a total case count of 12, 929.
This was made known Dr Badu Sarkodie of the Ghana Health Service at the Ministry of Information press briefing.
261, 319 tests have been conducted so far with a positivity rate of 4.95.
The death toll still remains 66.
The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Kumasi South Hospital have both run out of beds for COVID-19 patients.
This was made known by Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang. Ashanti Regional Health Directorate at a news conference on June 17, 2020.
He said they are putting plans together to acquire more beds to enable them to treat the numerous people who contract the deadly virus.
"Almost all the treatment centres are now full, Komfo Anokye has 18 beds but currently all are occupied, Kumasi South Hospital has 20 beds with the same situation. So we have a total of 38 beds but all are full, so what we have to do is expand the number of beds for the treatment centres"
He also disclosed that they have begun a search for more beds as cases in the region keep increasing.
"We are going to expand Kumasi South from 20 to 41 beds as at now we have been given another ward, work is ongoing. We have so far taken delivery of some 7 beds to add to what we have at Kumasi South. One other doctor wants to give us his facility, when that is done we are hoping to add another 100 beds"