COVID-19: Schools can be safer environment than homes for students - Dr Adutwum

Education Minister-designate Dr Yaw Adutwum says schools will not shut down despite calls the rise in Covid-19 cases in some schools.
Dr Adutwum at his vetting on February 11, 2021, was asked to explain the measures that are in place to safeguard students currently in school.
Dr Adutwum also revealed the military has been engaged in the distribution of personal protective equipment to all schools to curb the spread of Covid-19.
“I was assured that initially there were challenges but the military stepped in and they have distributed PPEs to students across the country to the extent that the schools can be a safer environment than homes or community so I will say schools should remain open."
Some schools have recorded cases of Covid-19 and notable among them is the Akosombo International School (AIS).
The school earlier recorded Forty-two cases but said the situation was under control.
They have now recorded some Thirty-seven more cases bringing the total to Seventy-nine.
The number comprises of Seventy-four students and five members of staff.
The Volta River Authority (VRA) earlier urged the general public to remain calm after the school recorded some cases.
A statement issued by VRA said there have been ongoing screening exercise for staff and students.
The authority also said, “staff and students have been advised to continue with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.”