 Covid-19: The laws must work in Christ Embassy case- Dr Kwabena Opuni Frimpong 

Former General Secretary for the Christian Council of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong says Ghanaians will be expecting the laws to work in the alleged breach of Covid protocols by the youth of Christ Embassy on Friday.
Speaking after the alleged gathering of the youth of the church with disregard for Covid protocols, Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong said church leaders must exhibit responsible behaviors that will not put others at risk of contracting COVID-19.
"Let's expect that the police will do their investigations and allow the laws to work and the law must be seen to be working in our country. Yes miracles happen in our churches but there are some people at Korle Bu and Tamale Teaching Hospital so you will say you are praying for sick people to be healed so you don't care, what about those who don't have the faith you have and what about those who have not received the miracles that your church members are receiving. We are talking about responsible behavior..."
Background
Police have in a statement said they are investigating an alleged gathering by the youth of the Christ Embassy Church at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, Accra, with disregard for COVID-19 protocols.
Trending videos of the alleged gathering, dubbed “Pneumatic Night” shows a non-mask-wearing mass crowd, screaming, chanting and dancing to the “evangelism” of non-mask-wearing
leaders.
According to the police, the event puts the entire country at a high risk of COVID-19 spread at a time when the country is working against a third wave of the virus amidst the challenges in getting jabs for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.
Police have subsequently locked up the Fantasy Dome where the event was held.
The event was held on Friday, May 30, 2021.
Social media users have criticized the church for the non-adherence of the safety protocols expressing concerns about a possible surge in Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases.
In a statement, the police administration stated that it did not provide security at the event because there was no official notice to that effect
Meanwhile, management and leaders of the church are undergoing interrogation over the unlawful development.
“Any person found culpable will be arrested and duly prosecuted”, the police said.