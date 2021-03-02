Prime News Ghana

Covid-19 vaccination centres in Greater Accra

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Ghana’s mass vaccination programme for COVID-19 will begin today, March 2, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo, his wife Rebecca, Vice President Bawumia and his wife Samira took the first jabs om Monday as a way to assure Ghanaians about the safety of the vaccines.

It marked the beginning of the deployment of the 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Tuesday March 2 to Monday, March 15, 2021 by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield), arrived in Ghana on February 24, 2021.

Vaccination centres below:

 

 