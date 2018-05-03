Criminal cops will be eliminated - IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Appeatu has hinted that, police officers who are engage in criminal activities in the Ghana Police Service will soon be eliminated.
The IGP who spoke in an interview with Class News during the inauguration of a new police station and barracks at the Millennium City, Kasoa, in the Central Region said, the purge is part of a campaign to redeem the image of the Ghana Police by removing all the corrupt ones among them.
He said “we are putting measures in place and all those miscreants within the police service, we are going to fish them out, but let me say that, it is a human institution and I don’t think we all expect every police officer to be above board. We have some officers with some criminal tendencies among us but these are the bad nuts that gradually we are fishing out”.
His comments come on the back of reports of the involvement of some police officers in criminal activities across the country.
About a week ago, three police officers at the Weija District Police Command were arrested for allegedly hiring AK47 rifles to armed robbers.
The armed robbers who had planned to go for an operation were involved in an accident which subsequently resulted in their arrest.
The three police officers who were fingered for giving out their guns have been handed over to the Regional Police Command for further investigations.
