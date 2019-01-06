Death toll now four in Chereponi ethnic violence

The death toll in the ethnic violence in the Chereponi district of the Northern region has risen to four.
The Police who revealed this say details of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.
The violence which begun since the turn of the new involves the Konkombas, a majority ethnic group in the district and Chokosis, a minority group.
Chereponi has had a checkered history of violence triggered by a fundamental disagreement over issues of land and political representation.
There has been some clashes between Konkomba, Nanumba and their Dagomba allies.
A Chokosis man was shot dead allegedly by a Konkomba. His body was deposited a morgue in Mango, a town in neighbouring Togo.
Sources say the Konkomba assailants have burnt down 10 villages while Chokosis have destroyed five.
Security agencies are yet to release information on the extent of the damage beyond reports that in total, at least 150 mud houses have been torched.
There is a 4 pm to 7 am curfew in Chereponi but it has not stopped residents fleeing into Togo although it has brought an uneasy calm in the area.
Northern Regional Security Council says they will engage both parties involved in the conflict to calm the situation.
