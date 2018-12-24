Dec. 24: Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day
Ex-Prez Kufuor's son among 5 other NPP candidates for Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries
Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor's son Edward Agyekum Kufuor, will join five other persons to be vetted today December 24, 2018, who are looking to contest the primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.
Late MP Kyeremateng Agyarko goes home on Jan 26, 2019
Late Member of Parliament of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, will be buried on January 26, 2019.
Ghanaians to pay Ghc50 more to obtain passports ‘in shorter time’
Government has commissioned a new Premium Passport Application Center for Ghanaians who want to acquire their passports in a shorter time at an additional charge of Ghc 50.
CAF CC: Confirmed teams for the playoff round
After completion of the CAF Confederations Cup second round, the 30 teams that will contest for a place in this season’s Confederations Cup have been confirmed.
How do I owe you? - Stonebwoy hits back ‘Mane Me’ producer
Stonebwoy has lashed out at the producer of his hit song ‘Mane Me’ for accusing him of not paying for the song.
