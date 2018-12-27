Dec. 27: Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day
Photo: This is how the Ghana map could look like after today's referendum
The referendum to create six new regions comes off today December 27, and that could have a significant change to the Ghana map if electorate vote 'YES'.
National Cathedral will not bring the nation closer to God-Rev. Richard WhitcombReverend Dr Richard Whitcomb, Senior Pastor of Agape House New Testament Church says the presence of a National Cathedral in Ghana, will not bring the nation closer to God.
New Regions: Voting underway in historic referendum (Photos)47 district and municipal assemblies affected by the possible creation of six administrative regions have begun casting their votes.
Ayawaso West Wuogon primary: Edward Kufuor explains why he withdrew from the race Reverend Edward Agyekum Kufuor, son of former president John Kufuor, says he withdrew from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ayawaso West Wuogon polls, out of respect for the late Member of Parliament and his widow, Lydia Alhassan.
VIDEOS: Fella Makafui broke down in tears as she celebrates Christmas with widowsActress Fella Makafui has caused a stir on social media as she was spotted crying helplessly during her party with over 50 widows on Christmas day.
