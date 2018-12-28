Dec. 28 : Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day
New Regions: Referendum ends with many voting YESVoting in the referendum on the creation of six new regions has ended and provisional results available to Joy News shows YES received a massive endorsement in almost all affected areas.
Jan 10, fixed for nominations for Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-electionThe Electoral Commission (EC) says nominations for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency bye-election is scheduled for January 10 to Saturday, January 12, 2019.
New regions will ensure fair distribution of natural resources - MinisterThe Deputy Minister for Regional Reorganization, Mr. Martin Adjei Korsah is confident that the creation of the new regions will ensure a fair distribution of national resources.
VIDEO: I don’t care if Medikal dumps me - Fella Makafui to criticsActress Fella Makafui has received several backlash from some social media users for snatching someone's boyfriend, but the actress has descended heavily on her critics.
CAF reveals 10 TV channels to watch CL & CC draw The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the TV channels to broadcast the 2018/19 Champions & Confederation Cup group stage draws.
