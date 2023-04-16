Delink disconnected SIMs from registration datbaase by Monday – NCA directs telcos

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has issued a directive to all telecom operators, instructing them to remove all SIMs that were disconnected in compliance with the March 31, 2023 deadline from their SIM registration databases.
This is to be done by Monday, April 17, 2023, and should include SIMs that remain blocked in compliance with the Communication Minister’s directive of November 30, 2022.
The NCA’s directive provides clarity on earlier directives dated April 6, 2023, April 11, 2023, and March 20, 2023. This move is aimed at ensuring that all disconnected SIMs are properly accounted for and reflected in the Central SIM Register.
Furthermore, telecom operators have been instructed to provide the NCA with a written report on the total number of SIMs that were disconnected in compliance with the directive by Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
The NCA’s directive underscores the importance of ensuring that SIM registration databases are kept up-to-date and accurate. This is crucial in combating the use of SIMs for illegal activities, as well as protecting the privacy and security of individuals.
A statement said, “all SIMs registered after the limit of ten (10) must be removed from SIM registration databases and deactivated, with the same reflected in the Central SIM Register by Monday, 17th April 2023.”
The NCA has stressed that non-compliance with these directives would be in violation of Regulations 1 of the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011.
“We count on your usual cooperation,” the NCA added.