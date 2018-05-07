NABCO; Demonstration against ‘Heal Ghana’ module underway

The National Health Students’ Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) is embarking on a demonstration in Accra to put pressure on the government to put on hold the “Heal Ghana” module of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).
NAHSAG has already described as “modern-day slavery”, the initiative by government to contract the services of some unemployed graduate nurses under the Nation Builders Corps programme, in a module called Heal Ghana.
The Nation Builders Corp is a government initiative designed to engage the services of unemployed young men and women in some key organizations in the public sector.
President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday May 1, 2018, launched the programme which is expected to provide 100,000 job opportunities to unemployed graduates in the areas of health, education, information and technology, revenue mobilization and other key areas.
The Heal Ghana module of the initiative seeks to engage the services of graduate nurses on a three-year contract with a monthly stipend of GH¢700.
But the National Health Students’ Association of Ghana says, “The unemployed health personnel need financial clearance and posting, and not a three-year employment contract that will further compound the challenges in the sector”.
The Association is therefore embarking on “a massive demonstration exercise being staged in the capital city of the country, Accra”.
The Association has called on the Ghana Nursing and Midwives Trainees Association (GNMTA), Physician Assistant Students Association of Ghana (PASSAG), Private Universities Nurses Association of Ghana (PUNAG), University Nursing Students Association of Ghana (UNSAG), Federation of Ghana Medical Laboratory Sciences Students Association of Ghana (FG-MELSA), Collation of Private Unemployed Nurses (COPUN), Coalition of Degree Allied Health Professionals, Coalition of Unposted Allied Health Professionals and all concerned citizens to join the demonstration.
The demonstration starts from Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra at 7:00 am and ends at the Hearts of Oak Park, where a petition will be presented to the Vice president, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.
President of the Association, Richard Osei Yeboah in an interview with Prime News Ghana on Monday said, the Association wants government to suspend the ‘Heal Ghana’ module for further deliberation.