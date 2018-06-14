Dep. Chief of Staff sues A Plus for GH¢20m

Deputy Chief of Staff Francis Asenso-Boakye has sued controversial musician Kwame A Plus to the tune of GHS20 million for defamation for alleging he is corrupt and criminally-minded among others.
According to the plaintiff(Mr. Asenso-Boakye) in pursuance of defendant’s avowed aim to inflict maximum reputational harm without cause, he has authored and publicized a series of outright falsehoods on social media including on his Facebook page.
Mr Asenso-Boakye, represented by Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini is praying the court for the following:
A declaration that the statements/publications complained about as having been authored and publicized by Defendant(A Plus) on or about the 27th day of August 2017 and on or about the 22nd and 23rd days of May 2018 as particularized in Statement of Claim and endorsed on the Writ of Summons by way of an attachment are defamatory of Plaintiff and same have gravely injured Plaintiff’s reputation.
An Order for an unconditional retraction and an unqualified apology for the said defamatory statements/publications, doing so in the Daily Graphic newspaper, and for same to be given equal prominence as the complained statements/publications within 14 days from the day of judgment.
An Order that the contents of relief (ii) above be subject to the prior approval of Plaintiff, and for Defendant to also post same on all his social media pages and give same equal prominence as the complained statements/publications within 14 days from the day of judgment.
An Order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from any further statements/publications as complained about herein.
General damages.
Aggravated and exemplary damages of 8,000.000.00 (Eight Million Ghana Cedis).
Compensatory damages of GHC 12,000,000.00 (Twelve Million Ghana Cedis) for injury to character and reputation.
Costs including legal fees.
Further or other reliefs as the Court may deem fit.
A few weeks ago, Minister of Communication Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also sued A Plus for defamation after the musician claimed the Ablekuma West MP was involved in “some shady deals at the Communications Ministry and National Communication Authority (NCA).”