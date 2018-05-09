Deputy CEO of GTDC, Blakofe resigns over alleged corruption

Akua Blakofe, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company(GTDC) has resigned from her position, citing ongoing corruption at the company.
Blakofe who is also a renowned TV/Radio presenter confirmed her resignation on her Facebook page on Tuesday, May 8, saying that people at the Tourism development company are not working but rather mainly interested in travelling and taking per diems.
She posted, “Has she, has she not? Yes people I have officially resigned as Deputy CEO, Ghana Tourist Development Company, effective end of this month.’
“Not going to go into it and talk the truth about people, so let’s just say I wanted to work, not travel and chop per diem. I would like to thank H.E President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity he gave me. Unfortunately, the rest of the team did not. Thus I’m better off outside of the official post."
Blakofe expressed gratitude to President Akufo Addo for offering her the opportunity to serve, however she expressed that it will be better if she stayed out of official post due to the corrupt attitudes of her colleagues.
President Akufo-Addo appointed her as the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company in February 2017.
The Ghana Tourist Development Company Limited (GTDC) was established in 1972 as a Limited Liability Company to operate as the investment and commercial wing of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.
The company subsists essentially to promote relevant competencies in the management and marketing of tourism projects.