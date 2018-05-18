Deputy chief of staff involved in car crash

Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye has been involved in a near-fatal accident.
The incident happened on Friday dawn at 1.45am at Konongo whilst he was accompanying the President for his Brong Ahafo tour.
It is unclear if he was the only occupant in the Toyota Landcruiser vehicle and whether some injuries have been recorded.
Don’t gag Mahama in nationwide tour – NDC to Pres Akufo-Addo
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will begin his nationwide tour on Friday, May 18, 2018, to touch base with Ghanaians.
The tour, which will see the President visiting each of the ten regions of Ghana, will afford him the opportunity to inspect some ongoing government projects in the country.
Prime News Ghana source has revealed that Tuobodom in the Techiman North District of the Brong Ahafo Region, will be the first town the President will arrive in the Region.
But ahead of the tour, the Techiman North Constituency Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has entreated the President to boldly commend former the President, John Mahama, for the massive infrastructural development initiatives the district benefited under the Mahama-led administration.
A statement signed by the NDC Techiman North Constituency Communications Officer, Adom Johnson, and copied to Prime News Ghana said “it is worth noting that, the very project the President seeks to commission on Friday was not absolved from the many destructive criticism the NPP, then in opposition, used to defame the infrastructural development drive of the NDC government”.