Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee faces Parliament today

Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Jane Naa Toshie Lamptey will today May 16, 2018, at ten O'clock in the forenoon face the Appointment Committee of Parliament to be vetted.
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye announced the Deputy Special Prosecutor's nomination by President Nana Akufo-Addo on April 26, 2018, during an emergency sitting in Parliament to ratify the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Jane Naa Torshie Lamptey, when approved by parliament, will assist Martin A.B.K Amidu at the Special Prosecutor's Office to help fight corruption in the country.
Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Jane Naa Torshie Lamptey is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and a former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.
The Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee led the prosecution of a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Alhaji Imoro who is standing trial for the theft of GHS86.9 million belonging to the state.
She was also in charge of the criminal prosecution of National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in the GHS 52 million judgment debt saga.
Members of the Appointments Committee, chaired by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu, are expected to grill her on the work of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.
It’s unclear if her vetting will last the same period as Mr. Martin Amidu’s – who was grilled for over seven hours.