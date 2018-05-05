Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee to be vetted on May 16

The Appointment Committee of parliament has hinted that it will on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 vet Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee, Cynthia Jane Naa Torshie Lamptey.
According to the Appointment Committee of parliament, the public hearing will commence at exactly 10:00 am.
President Nana Akufo-Addo on April 26, 2018, nominated Cynthia Jane Naa Torshie Lamptey as the deputy Special Prosecutor to assist Matin Amidu.
Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Jane Naa Torshie Lamptey is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and a former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.
The deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Jane Naa Torshie Lamptey led the prosecution of a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Alhaji Imoro who is standing trial for the theft of GHS86.9 million belonging to the state.
She was also in charge of the criminal prosecution of National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, in the GHS 52 million judgment debt saga.
If approved by the Appointment Committee of parliament, Cynthia Jane Naa Torshie Lamptey will deputize Martin A.B.K. Amidu, who is the Special Prosecutor.