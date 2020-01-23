Detained pregnant Ghanaian woman to be deported soon - Israeli Ambassador to Ghana

The Israeli Embassy in Accra has stated that the pregnant Ghanaian woman illegally residing in Israel and held in isolation for her refusal to take a Tuberclososis test will soon be deported.
According to her, Israel and Ghana are working to bring the Ghanaian citizen to her country.
A Ghanaian pregnant migrant has been held in isolation for four months in an Israeli prison because she refused to be tested for tuberculosis.
Reports indicate that Josephine Kwabiwaa, 32, said she is afraid of taking the tests [a requirement for all African prisoners], which include x-rays, out of concern that the radiation could affect her pregnancy.
However, her detention is in violation of the World Medical Association and United Nations directives on holding pregnant women in isolation which could severely hurt their physical and mental health and potentially harm the fetus.
Speaking to Starr FM today, January 23 2020, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana Shani Copper said the illegal Ghanaian migrant will be deported soon
''Miss Josephine Kwabiwaa is a Ghanaian citizen who has been illegally living in Israel since March 2013. The notice of her illegal stay in Israel reached Israeli authorities who have been working accordingly with the embassy of Ghana and Israel to send her back to Ghana''.
Commenting on the development, Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak said Israel is violating the rights of the Ghanaian woman
''She hasn't been charged and one of the saddest thing is that prisoners get some stipend and the stipend that she gets is used to cover her medical bills that she undertakes in solitary confinement. And this is the worst thing any nation can do to a vulnerable person. I call on the Ghanaian authorities to immediately intervene to have our ambassador in Israel go immediately to look at the condition of the woman and to seek her immediate release of such an inhumane treatment''.