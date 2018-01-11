Disregard rumours, the President's Daughter is working very hard- Tourism Ministry

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has dismissed as false an allegation levelled against the daughter of the President, Ms Gyankroma Akufo Addo, who doubles as Director of the Creative Arts Council, that she has abandoned her job at the Council.
The Ministry has described the claim as “mere false allegations by some faceless and mischievous groups or individuals, bent on tarnishing the image of the President’s Daughter in the person of Ms Gyankroma Akufo Addo, who is the Director of the Creative Arts Council.”
In a statement released, Thursday, the Tourism ministry comes to the defence of Gyankroma, stating that she is working very hard in the Industry, putting in efforts to revive the lesser known Creative art areas such as painting, Drawing, Poetry, Beads manufacturing, Textile Designs among several others contrary to the rumours.
They added that, if the allegations were true, the Ministry would have dealt with it head on regardless of her status as the daughter of President Nana Akufo- Addo.
The Ministry concluded that if anyone had a concern in the Tourism Industry whatsoever, it should be channelled to the Public Relations Outfit of the Ministry to be duly addressed.
Read the full statement below:
With reference to your publication dated on the 10th January 2018, entitled Prez. Akufo Addo’s Daughter Abandons job @ Creative Arts Council, on your online media network www.entertainmentgh.com, has come to the attention of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture (MoTAC) which has direct supervision of the workings of the Creative Arts Council.
The Ministry, therefore, wishes to set the record straight because of the mere false allegations by some faceless and mischievous groups or individuals, bent on tarnishing the image of the President’s Daughter in the person of Ms Gyankroma Akufo Addo, who is the Director of the Creative Arts Council.
The publication was engineered clearly on the premise of parochial and vested benefits which are clearly not in the interest of the Creative Arts Council which MoTAC together with the said council is working tirelessly to champion their course, by improving their lot.
The article purported that Ms Gyankroma Akufo Addo has abandoned her official post at the Creative Arts Council and also refuses to show up at meetings relating to the Creative Arts Council held by the Ministry for a number of times, to say the least. This is a blatant lie in the highest order and in any case, if the allegation were anything to go by, the Ministry would take punitive measures to address the issue head-on, rather than sitting on it.
Subsequently, at a MoTAC retreat at Ho sometime in December 2017, The Sector Minister, Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku, cautioned the various Heads and agencies under her Ministry to eschew laziness and a lackadaisical attitude to help move the aspirations and vision of the President in the improvement of the Tourism industry in Ghana since any deviant behaviour would not be tolerated.
As you may be aware the Creative Arts Sector covers a broader area, and apart from the predominant ones like the Music, Theater Arts, Drama and Fashion, Ms Gyankroma is working very hard to revive the lesser known Creative art areas such as painting, Drawing, Poetry, Beads manufacturing, Textile Designs among several others. If for nothing at all, her efforts need to be commended rather than having her name dragged in the mud.
Therefore, MoTAC is encouraged by the ingenuity of Ms Gyankroma who is trying relentlessly to improve on these areas of Creative Arts, since the Sector has the capacity to turn the fortunes of this country and ultimately better a lot of these hard working Ghanaians who are into these sectors of the economy.
On this note, MoTAC would, however, entreat any individual or a group of persons who would have some qualms in the Tourism Sector to channel it to the Public Relations Outfit of the Ministry to be addressed.
www.primenewsghana.com/ Ghana News