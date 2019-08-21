Diversion of fertilizers : 6 suspects remanded into police custody

The six suspects arrested in connection with the alleged diversion of 4000 bags of Cocoa fertilizers have been remanded into police by the Odumase Circuit Court presided over by Her Ladyship Emelia Abrokwa.
The accused persons will reappear on September 9, 2019.
This follows the interception of articulated trucks conveying a total of 4,000 bags of fertilizer which was suspected to have been diverted from Samreboi in the Western Region by the Somanya District Police Command.
Reports indicate that on Monday, August 19, 2019 at about 5:30 am Police in Somanya had a tip off about the arrival of the fully-loaded trucks.
The District Police Commander, DSP Isaac Otsin, with his men swiftly laid surveillance and intercepted the trucks belonging to one KITEKO company based in Accra. Each truck was carrying about 800 bags of fertilizer.
One of the vehicles had reportedly off loaded the fertilizer in a private house with House Number C8/2 at Asomdwekrom, a suburb of Somanya. A man identified as Patrick Nartey, 43, is claiming ownership of the fertilizers but failed to produce waybill when demanded by the Police.
The drivers had already told the police that they were part of 10 trucks loaded with fertilizer meant for cocoa farmers in Samreboi in the Western Region. This contradictions compelled the Police to speak to officials of KITEKO Transport.
An official said he is a contractor with COCOBOD hence contracted to cart the fertilizers to Somanya for distributions to cocoa farmers in surrounding communities such as Asinesi and Nkurakan.
The drivers and the receiver of the items have been arrested by Police to assist in investigation.
Speaking to Starr FM , the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said further investigation is underway to verify various claims made by the suspects.