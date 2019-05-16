Do broader consultation on Nima, Mamobi facelift - MP tells gov't

Yussif Issaka Jajah who is the Ayawaso North Member of Parliament (MP), has called on the government to engage in a broader consultation on a housing project that seeks to give a facelift to Nima and Mamobi in the Greater Accra Region.
Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea announced that there was going to be a redevelopment of the slum (Nima and Maamobi). He added that that will give meaning and beauty to the President’s vision of Inner City and Zongo Development.
However, Mr Issaka Jajah says the over 400,000 residents of Nima and Mamobi that will be affected by the regeneration project must be properly informed.
Speaking on Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, the Ayawaso North Legislator said his outfit has not been informed about the project but hopes a proper discussion would be done by all stakeholders before it begins.
The project was first announced by President Akufo-Addo during his 2019 State of the Nation Address indicating "the most exciting news on the housing landscape, though, is the drafting of plans to regenerate Nima, which holds the dubious title of being Accra’s first slum."
Youth Chief of Mamobi, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Bonzie says residents of the vicinity have not been informed about any redevelopment project.
Saddique Bonzie, however, admits that despite the consultation deficiency, the project is laudable.
“If it really comes off, it would be nice but it is not easy for us because, the nature of our community demands a full explanation of issues before a decision of such nature would be taken,” he stated.
