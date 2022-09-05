Docket for NAM1's prosecution almost ready – Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame says docket for the prosecution of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1, is almost ready.
Speaking on the Financial sector crisis in Ghana at Cambridge University, the Attorney General bemoaned how badly Ghana’s economy has been hit by the banking sector crisis and the operations of Ponzi schemes.
“Between August 2017 and January 2020, Ghana was hit by a severe banking crisis that affected several institutions, and several indigenous banks, as a result of which the central bank ordered a take-over of some of the banks by the Ghana Commercial Bank. The Central bank cited the insolvency of the banks as a significant reason for revoking their license,” he said.
“Five indigenous banks were consolidated to form the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited. A deeper examination of the banking crisis showed poor corporate governance, non-performing loans, breach of directors’ obligations, credit risks, and regulatory lapses were responsible for the vulnerabilities the banks were exposed to. Internal auditors who were required to superintend proper accounting practices were complacent and covered up Executive Directors. The recent banking crisis held ramifications for the entire economy. It was the most severe economic crisis to affect Ghana since independence.”
Giving an update on the Menzgold case, the Attorney General indicated that after “painstaking investigations, dockets of the financial crime are almost ready for the prosecution to commence in earnest.”
“The Office of Attorney General is prosecuting other cases including stealing, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, and money laundering,” he added.
Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah at a forum stated that it is becoming difficult to find evidence to prosecute Nana Appiah Mensah a.k.a NAM1 due to the lack of relevant laws to support the case.
This generated a public uproar about the commitment of the state to prosecute NAM1.
But the Deputy Minister of Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah downplayed the comments.
He said they do not represent the position of state prosecutors on the case.
Relatedly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month negated claims saying it has not issued any Service Passport to NAM1.
Ministry indicated that checks from their system show NAM1 only holds an ordinary passport, which was issued in Accra, by the Passport Office.
"The Ministry wishes to state categorically that, the Passport Office has not issued any Service Passport to the person in question. Checks from our system indicate that NAM 1 only holds an ordinary passport, which was issued in Accra, by the Passport Office.
"The general public must therefore disregard the said publication, as it is blatantly false."