Doctors and nurses are leaving Ghana in droves- GMA laments

The Ghana Medical Association, GMA is lamenting how doctors and nurses are leaving the country to practice abroad.
The General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Beyuo made this known on TV3.
According to him, brain drain has returned to the medical profession in Ghana.
Dr Beyuo said “…as we speak, doctors, nurses are leaving this country in droves, brain drain has returned in full swing.
“I know that because I am the General Secretary of the GMA, I wont give you figures immediately,” he said when asked by host Roland Walker to mention how many have so far left the country.
He added “But I can give you some examples, I will give you a unit in one hospital I won’t name, a big hospital in Accra, from January till now, five doctors have left that unit
“We need to do something about it deliberate in this country.”