Don't be in a haste for signs, prophesies - Fmr. Pentecost Chairman to Christians

The former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, has urged Christians not to rush for signs and prophecies at any time of the year.
In a Facebook post today January 1 2020 he explained that: “When the Pharisees and Sadducees asked Jesus for a sign, He did not give them any, but referred them to the sign of Jonah,” pointing out that “Do not rush for prophecies. We already have the sign of Jesus, God with us.”
He further stated God can give signs at anytime of the year therefore it was needless for Christians to rush for signs at the end of the year.
“Please don’t rush for signs, the Lord can give you signs at any time, not only during the end of the year.”
According to Apostle Opoku Onyinah, Christians ought to flow in the spirit and allow God in their lives to “carry you through life’s challenges successfully in Christ.”
