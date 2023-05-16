Don’t flout ban on drumming and noise-making - Chieftaincy Ministry to Ghanaians

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has called for adherence to the ban on drumming and noise-making within the Ga Traditional Area.
This follows a press statement issued by the Ga Traditional Council on the ban on drumming and noise making from 15th May, 2023 to 15th June, 2023.
A statement issued by the ministry said: “The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs entreats all and sundry to abide by customs and traditions in Ga traditional area and in the observance of the ban on drumming and noise making in other subsequent traditional area as the case maybe.”
It, however, clarified that “The clergy could use microphones at reduced volumes, and this includes public address systems in church auditoriums.
“Clapping of hands at minimum level is permissible in church auditoriums only.”
