Dr. Kwabena Donkor says NABCO can't solve Ghana's unemployment problems

Dr. Kwabena Donkor who is a ranking member on employment, says the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO) will not solve the country's high unemployment rate.Dr. Donkor believes that the NABCO initiative which saw 100,000 graduates, get a three-year employment is only a short-term measure.
He descibes Ghana's high unemployment rate as structural.
“Ghana does not need NABCO now because it is a short cabinet measure and as it is now, we do not need a short cabinet measure.
We cannot solve the employment problem of the country using temporary job programs,” he said on 3FM sunrise morning show.
Dr Donkor added that the NABCO will only halve the unemployment rate on a temporal basis.
"The fundamentals of our economy is misaligned. You do not solve the rising unemployment challenges with temporary ad hoc measures”.
He said the manufacturing sector, which provides the biggest opportunity for employment, is not growing in the country.
What is NaBCo
NaBCo is established by Nana Akufo-Addo's government to address economic challenges caused by lack of employment.
It is designed to provide jobs to unemployed graduates.
The new NaBCo graduates will be given jobs in modules dubbed Civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Heal Ghana and Feed Ghana.
The enlisted personnel have gone through several weeks of rigorous training and capacity building programmes in their chosen schedules and will be working for three years and will receive a monthly stipend of GH¢700.00.
