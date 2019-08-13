'Drop the chamber' soldier released

Lance Corporal Isaac Wassah who was sentenced to 90 days in detention over the Drop That Chamber campaign has been released.
The soldier was released on Monday, August 12, 2019, according to Citi News.
He was handed the punishment after he was seen in a viral video in military uniform speaking against the proposed construction of a new Parliamentary chamber amidst divided public view on whether or not his action was justified.
According to reports, Lance Corporal Lincoln Isaac Wassah of 2 Recce Squadron in Sunyani, did not show any sign of remorse when he faced a committee that was set up to investigate his action.
The committee, therefore, recommended his detention for 90 days and that he should be stripped of his rank.
The Economic Fighters League (EFL), a group which was openly against the proposed construction recent petitioned President Akufo-Addo to pardon the soldier and get him released.
The group had argued that the soldier should not be punished for expressing his views.
The Convenor of the EFL, Ernesto Yeboah told Citi News that; “Anything that has been taken away from him should be restored. This is somebody who deserves a national honour, not retribution or condemnation. We expect that all of us, good citizens including the president do what is right to the nation. What he did is a good thing and our nation must rise in commendation.
Source: Citi News