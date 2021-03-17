‘Dumsor’ timetable for Volta, Oti regions

The Ghana Grid Company, GRIDCO has made revealed plans to ration power supply to parts of the Volta and Oti regions over the next few days.
In a notice to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), GRIDCo requested that the outages come into force from Thursday, March 18 to Monday, March 22, 2021.
The move, according to GRIDCo, is to enable it to undertake repair works on transformers supplying the two regions.
Parts of Ho, Adaklu Ahunda, Sogakope, Akatsi, Keta, Adidome, and its environs are expected to experience power outages.
Below is the full list of areas to be affected.