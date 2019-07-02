E/R : 16-year-old-girl stabs boyfriend to death at Kade

A 16-year-old-girl (name withheld) has allegedly stabbed her boyfriend popularly known as Efo to death at Kade in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern region.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue by Police while the suspect is arrested to assist investigations.
According to reports, the girl stormed the house of the boyfriend with a knife in the evening around 10 pm after a tip of that he was flirting with his ex-girlfriend with whom he has a child. In the course of confusion, the suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased in the chest and rib.
He bled profusely and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
