E/R : 3 passengers assaulted for insulting Okyenhene

Three passengers on-board a commercial vehicle from Accra to Anyinam on Monday, July 15, at about 7:30 pm were violently arrested and detained by six persons reported to be National Security Operatives for allegedly insulting Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin over the destoolment of the Chief of Akyem Hemang.
The three were under detention at the Okyenhene Palace, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin. They are Gabriel Opppong, 25, Frimpong Patrick, 30 and Jacob Arhin, 21.
The swift intervention by the Kibi Police saved the victims. The three who sustained various injuries have since been detained at the Kibi Police cells and issued Police medical forms.
Speaking to Starr FM, the driver in charge of vehicle Ofori, said the victims and passengers in the vehicle were discussing a 6 pm news item on the protest held by residents of Akyem Hemang over illegal mining and its related destoolment of their Chief.
He said while the issue was being discussed, it became heated where the passengers condemned Okyenhene for unfairly destooling the Chief of Hemang whom they say is protecting the environment.
While the debate was ongoing, a lady identified as Suzzy Oweriedu who hails from Kyebi placed a phone call to inform some unknown person that some of the passengers were insulting the Okyenhene.
The six persons believed to be National Security Operatives on board a Toyota Camry Car met the passenger vehicle which was entering the Kyebi township, stopped the vehicle and allegedly started assaulting the victims who were pointed out by the informant.
The victims were pulled out of the vehicle and forced into the Camry being used by the operatives and drove to the Okyenhene Palace where they were detained and forced on the floor amidst assault by the operatives and some guards at the Palace.
The victims say they were kicked, slapped and lashed. According to them, their mobile phones, monies and other personal belongings were stolen from them.
The driver said he drove to the Kyebi Police station where he lodged official complaint upon which the Police swiftly rushed to the palace to rescue the victims.
Suzzy Oweriedu, the complainant told the Police that the suspects were insulting Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin in that vehicle. They said, “Nana is stupid,”.