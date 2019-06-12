E/R : 7 family members brutalized by galamsey task force

Forty-two armed members of the task force operating under the code name ''Galamstop'' in the Atiwa District of the Eastern Region have invaded Muoso community and brutalized a family of seven amidst firing of multiple gunshots.
The Taskforce members in three vehicles, wielding guns and machetes on Saturday at about 2:00pm, attacked and brutalized one Kofi Asomanin, a private security, his wife, Georgina Boadi and their children including two daughters, Okyere Daniel, Abena Okyere, 21, Augustina Okyere, 18, Kwasi Ayariga and one other person Kwadwo Antwi whilst they were home.
Daniel Okyere sustained machete injury in the palm after blocking one of the Galamstop Taskforce members’ attempt to hack him.
Other members of the family sustained various injuries after they were slapped, kicked and hit several times with the metal blade of the machete and buts of the pistol and pump action guns being used by the Taskforce led by one Robert Lamptey, Kofi Anoma and Papa.
It is not clear why the taskforce unleashed mayhem on its targets but reports gathered indicate that the victims together with the Assembly Member for the area, Kwame Nyarko has been accusing Kingston Okomeng Kissi, who is the Eastern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and also Operations Director of the Galamstop Taskforce for abandoning many galamsey pits in the community when working in the area.
The Assembly Member reportedly brought journalists to the area to report on the galamsey pits left uncovered by Mr Kingston Okomeng Kissi who mined in a sublet concession of Xtra Gold Mining Company.
Another Information gathered indicates that before the incident, four persons made up of officials of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, and BNI officials on April 21, 2019, approached the Assembly Member for the area that Mr Kissi had accused him of engaging in galamsey which they flatly denied rather explained that the community is fighting him for abandoning galamsey pits around homes threatening lives of residents.
The Galamstop taskforce in the Atiwa District has been accused severally of abusing their mandate by intimidating and brutalizing innocent people in the area while protecting illegal miners believed to be supporters of the NPP.
Some residents say many of the 62-member task force set up by the IMCIM in the mining District are illegal miners who used to work with Mr Kissi who is Operation Director of the Taskforce.
In an interview with Starr News, the Akyem Kwarbeng District Police Commander, DSP Harold Opoku Yamoah confirmed that the incident at Muoso involving the Galamstop Taskforce has been reported to the Police. He said ideally, the taskforce has to include Police in their operation but no Police officer was part of the taskforce when the incident happened hence under investigation.
Meanwhile, all the injured persons have been treated and discharged.
The Muoso Traditional Authority has also served notice of storming the offices of National Security and IMCIM to call the Taskforce to order to avert fatal clashes with residents.
Credit: Starr FM