E/R : 9 - year - old dies after been chocked with a ballon

A nine-year-old pupil of Suhum M/A Experimental school in the Eastern Region has died after she was choked with a balloon.
The deceased identified only as Emmanuella, a class three (3) pupil died in the school Friday, July 26, 2019, despite attempts to resuscitate her.
Her brain was fatally starved of oxygen before being rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Reports indicate that the school had a gathering on the premises on the fateful day where balloons were used as part of decorations however the deceased and her other colleagues rushed to remove the balloons after the program and started inflating them. In the process a balloon got burst and choked her to death after blocking her windpipe.
The deceased has since been buried according to a family source.
Speaking to Starr FM, the Suhum Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Joseph Owusu, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.
Credit: Starr FM