E/R: Armed police personnel deployed to prevent bloody clashes at Huhunya

Armed police personnel have been deployed to a farming community at Huhunya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region to prevent bloody clashes between angry farmers and herders in the area.
The armed Police Personnel deployed with reinforcement from the New Juaben South Municipal Police Command and the Regional Police headquarters are in the area to maintain law and order as the machete and club-wielding farmers invaded the bush to fight the herdsmen to drive them away from the area.
According to the angry residents, the herdsmen brought cattle numbering over 300 to the community without their permission.
The residents alleged that the presence of the cattle of the herdsmen for the past three weeks has led to the damage of their crops, pollution of water bodies and insecurity as they are threatened by the herdsmen whenever they complain. Hence, they resorted to the action to evict the herders and their cattle from the area.
Since Tuesday, March 26, 2019, the eviction began as the farmers invaded the bush chasing the herders and their cattle. The situation nearly turned bloody on Thursday when the angry farmers accused the herders of reluctance to leave the area, therefore, decided to use brute force to drive them away, however, the herders also invited some macho men from Koforidua to protect them.
The timely intervention of the armed Police Personnel led by the Municipal Police Commander Chief Superintendent Justice Anthony Aduhene -Benieh and his station officer Chief Inspector Ebenezer Sakyi restored calm after hours of operation in the bush.
Meanwhile, the displaced herders were assisted by the Police to leave the area to an unknown destination with their cattle.
