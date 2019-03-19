E/R:Farmer commits suicide by drinking gramaxone weedicide

In the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region, precisely Krabo-Kese a 38-year-old farmer, Kwasi Anim, has allegedly committed suicide by drinking gramaxone weedicide.
According to reports, the deceased drunk gramaxone weedicide on March 13, 2019, and was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged the next day.
However, his health condition became unstable and deteriorated two days later and rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua where he was admitted but pronounced dead Monday morning.
According to a resident in the community, the deceased Kwasi Anim took the poison the same day after his best friend whom he used to tap palm wine with was buried.
The deceased Kwasi Anim, left behind a wife and four Children.
