E/R:Fire outbreak leaves 80 -year -old stroke patient burnt to death

In a midnight fire outbreak at Kodjonya a suburb of Odumase Krobo in the Eastern region, an 80-year-old stroke patient has been burnt to death.
The body of the deceased, Gladys Adjo alias Abidjan, has been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.
According to relatives of the deceased, Madam Gladys who was partially paralyzed with impaired speech due to stroke, could not move out or scream for help during the incident which started from her room.
The fire which was spreading to other rooms was doused by fire personnel while occupants of nearby houses managed to escape. The fire service is investigating the cause of fire.
However, the Assembly Member for the Area Gabriel Kelvin Tettey in an interview with Starr News said it is highly suspected that it might have been caused by a candle or mosquito coil since the area has been without electricity for days.
According to him:“We couldn’t ascertain the actual cause of the fire but the little information gathered from the vicinity indicates there is persistent light out in the locality for the past one week so it is more or less to say the whole area has been in darkness for over a week now so as a result of that''.
''We are presuming that the 80-year-old may have had a candle or mosquito coil which has eventually caused the fire outbreak. She sleeps alone so nobody can be specific but people say the fire started from her room before spreading to the others,” Tettey said.