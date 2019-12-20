E/R : Police arrest Chaplain over alleged rape of Akropong blind student

The Eastern Regional Police has arrested the Chaplain who allegedly raped a blind female student at the Akropong school for the blind.
This comes after parents of the victim and some concerned students reported the matter to the police Thursday evening after a meeting with authorities of the school.
Speaking to Starr FM, the Eastern regional police PRO DSP Ebenezer Tetteh the students who chanced on the incident will also be invited to help with investigations.
“The chaplain has been arrested and he is in custody. This is a public interest case and that’s how the police is looking at it. The students who chanced on the rape incident will also be invited to help with the investigation”.
Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Ghana Blind Union Dr. Obeng Asamoah says the union will demand justice for the blind girl.
The Leader of the concerned students, Richmond said they caught the Chaplain sexually abusing the blind student. They recorded the victim and she narrated what happened. Adding they also got hold of the Chaplain's boxer shorts which was in the classroom where the act was ongoing.
Chaplain at the Akropong School for the Blind Ebenezer Afful has been captured in a video raping a blind student in a classroom. The video was recorded by some students of the school who also took away the boxers of the chaplain as further evidence.
