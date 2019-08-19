E/R : Police intercepts 5 trucks of 4,000 bags of fertilizer

The Somanya District Police Command has intercepted five articulated trucks conveying a total of 4,000 bags of fertilizer.
The bags of fertilizer is suspected to have been diverted from Samreboi in the Western region.
Reports indicate that on Monday, August 19, 2019, at about 5:30 am Police in Somanya had a tip-off about the arrival of the fully-loaded trucks.
The District Police Commander, DSP Isaac Otsin, with his men swiftly laid surveillance and intercepted the trucks belonging to one KITEKO company based in Accra. Each truck was carrying about 800 bags of fertilizer.
One of the vehicles had reportedly off loaded the fertilizer in a private house with House Number C8/2 at Asomdwekrom, a suburb of Somanya.
A man identified as Patrick Nartey, 43, is claiming ownership of the fertilizers but failed to produce waybill when demanded by the Police.
The drivers had already told the police that they were part of 10 trucks loaded with fertilizer meant for cocoa farmers in Samraboi in the Western Region. These contradictions compelled the Police to speak to officials of KITEKO Transport.
An official said he is a contractor with COCOBOD hence contracted to cart the fertilizers to Somanya for distributions to cocoa farmers in surrounding communities such as Asinesi and Nkurakan
The drivers and the receiver of the items have been arrested by Police to assist in investigations.
The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh stated that further investigation is underway to verify various claims made by the suspects.