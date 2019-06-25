E/R : Woman remanded for pouring acid on rival at Akyem Oda

A 33-year-old woman, who allegedly poured acid on her business rival at Akyem Oda, has been remanded into police custody by the Akyem Swedru Circuit Court.
The suspect, Vida Odame, aka Ama Vida, who is nursing a seven-month-old baby, would reappear in court on April 8, 2019.
The victim, 45-year-old Madam Akua Dwomoh aka Awo, is on admission at the Oda Government Hospital with burns on the head, face, cheeks, arms and breasts.
Police briefing
Briefing the Daily Graphic at Akyem Oda yesterday, the Oda Divisional Police Commander, ACP Mr Fleance S. Adikah, said the suspect and victim owned separate grocery shops at Community Six, a suburb of Oda.
The shops are separated by a road.
He said the two had quarrelled several times and were not on speaking terms because Akua had been getting more customers than Vida.
Mr Adikah said around 10p.m. last Friday when Akua had closed from the shop and was returning to her bedroom after taking a shower, Vida, who had laid ambush for her, poured acid from a plastic container on her head, face, cheeks, arms and breasts.
He said the suspect took to her heels after committing the offence.
Mr Adikah stated that Akua, who felt severe pains on her body, raised an alarm and people in the neighbourhood went to her aid and later lodged a complaint at the Oda Police Station where she was given a medical form to attend hospital.
According to the Divisional Police Commander, Vida was arrested that same night in her hideout and placed in police custody.
After preliminary investigations, Vida was put before court yesterday where she pleaded not guilty to the offence and was remanded in police custody until July 8, 2019.