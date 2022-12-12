Earth tremor hits parts of Accra

An earth tremor was felt in most parts of Accra on Monday, December 12, 2022.
The phenomenon which took place at 11:53 am local time occurred two times in the space of five hours.
The first was experienced at 6:53 am, also in the western part of Accra, 10 km from Gbawe..
According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the seismic movement reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquake in Ghana.
Some of the affected areas include East Legon, Lapaz, Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy hill, Mallam, Madina, and Kwabenya, among others.
People in places that recorded the tremor have already turned to social media to report their experiences.
They came out from their office because of the Earth Tremor thinking the building will collapse 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/46ymczFXRQ— Unruly King 👑 (@unrulyking00) December 12, 2022
4.0 on the magnitude #Tremor #Ghana pic.twitter.com/cCBoBXCYIr— Joseph-Albert (@jakuuire) December 12, 2022
https://twitter.com/Joselyn_Dumas/status/1602283865619439616
Did I just experience an earth tremor in Adabraka, Accra? Did anyone else feel this?#EarthTremor pic.twitter.com/lQxSP8MylG— Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) December 12, 2022
Small Earth Tremor chairman dey go read ein bible 😂😂😂— Presdoo🇬🇭 (@Korsogyimi) December 12, 2022
Bro! Did we just feel an earth tremor or what?😨— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) December 12, 2022
They say Earth Tremor and me I didn’t feel or hear anything nu?— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) December 12, 2022
Eeei😂😂😂
Me and my boys after the earth tremor in Accra pic.twitter.com/jYzL79pLUZ— Real Josh #VisitGhana🇬🇭 (@joshkingdal) December 12, 2022
Earth Tremor at kasoa 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IZofAZUoay— IndosTv (@IndosTv_) December 12, 2022
Did you feel the Earth Tremor? That was quick! Nice feeling tho.😂— EFUA 🇬🇭❤ (@Efua_ampofoa) December 12, 2022
the way my mind make hot the Earth Tremor sef I no feel am, my friend was like did you feel the earth shake I was naa you dreaming 😂— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) December 12, 2022