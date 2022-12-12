Prime News Ghana

Earth tremor hits parts of Accra

By Vincent Ashitey
An earth tremor was felt in most parts of Accra on Monday, December 12, 2022.

The phenomenon which took place at 11:53 am local time occurred two times in the space of five hours.

The first was experienced at 6:53 am, also in the western part of Accra, 10 km from Gbawe..

According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the seismic movement reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquake in Ghana.

Some of the affected areas include East Legon, Lapaz, Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy hill, Mallam, Madina, and Kwabenya, among others.

People in places that recorded the tremor have already turned to social media to report their experiences.

